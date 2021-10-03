2023: APC makes u-turn, reveals why Jonathan can’t pick party’s presidential ticket





Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council in Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has said former President Goodluck Jonathan can’t be the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections if he eventually joins.

The former governor of Oyo state who stated this while featuring on Agidigbo 88.5 FM in Ibadan declared that in APC presently, some people are on the queue for the 2023 Presidential ticket.

Otunba Alao-Akala stressed that Jonathan like many other Nigerians is free to join the APC but not to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections as being insinuated by some people.

“I am not saying Jonathan can’t join APC but he can’t be president under APC in 2023. I’m not saying Jonathan can’t be president but it can never be under APC in 2023 because some people are on the queue already,” he said

The former governor of Oyo state pointed out that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, is capable of being the president as well as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others but that he didn’t have a choice yet.

“The wish of the party is my command and the party has not decided yet, I’m not recommending or supporting anybody for now, until the party decides,” he said.

Otunba Alao-Akala however tasked the people of Oyo state to keep supporting the Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration as “his success is everyone’s success and his failure is everybody’s failure.”