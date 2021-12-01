2023: APC may hit rock if… – Zamfara stakeholders

The Zamfara State Patriotic Association (ZSPA) has expressed disgust over what they described as the works of three governors aimed at destroying the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.



The state chairman of the association, also an APC chieftain, Alhaji Nabarure Nahuche made the observation at a press conference in Gusau Tuesday.

According to him, the accused governors are, Alhaji Maimala Buni, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar and Atiku Bagudu of Yobe, Jigawa and Kebbi states.





Nahuche said APC is one party entity in the country, accusing the three governors in trying to damage the reputation of the former governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state just to see that he does not emerge as National chairman of the APC by all means.



“The association observed with dismay the efforts that the three governors of Yobe, Jigawa and Kebbi states are making to ensure the former governor Abdulaziz Yari did not become the National Chairman of our great party in the upcoming APC national convention is uncalled for”. Nahuche said.

On the rumours making the round that former governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state had decamped to PDP, Alhaji Nabarure Nahuche described the reports as malicious, rootless and baseless.

“This association want to make it categorically clear that at no time has the former governor Abdulaziz Yari ever contemplated of leaving APC and we observed that as a founding father of the APC, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari had at no time ever discussed or thought of leaving APC”, Nahuche said.

According to him, the faction of Abdulaziz Yari of the APC is currently in court challenging the dissolution of Alhaji Lawal M. Liman led caretaker committee by Maimala Buni committee which Abdulaziz Yari viewed as “wrongly done and unconstitutional.”

