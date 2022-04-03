An All Progressives Congress (APC), Chieftain in Oyo state Dr Olusola Ayandele, on Saturday said the party should present tested and trusted candidates for good outing in the 2023 general elections

The APC Senatorial aspirant for Oyo South Senatorial District made this known in a statement by his Personal Assistant (Media), Mr. Sola Adeleke made available to journalists in Ibadan

Dr Ayandele pointed out that to achieve this, there is the need for all APC gladiators in Oyo state to bury their hatchet and settle for tested and trusted candidates.

He stressed that it is now time for: “Calm and steadfastness among members of the APC” across Oyo state for the party to achieve the expected success in the forthcoming general elections

” We use this occasion to appeal for calm and steadfastness among members of the APC across the state even as we call for more commitment and dedication from all party stakeholders in view of our collective desire to have a good outing in the next year general election”, he said.

The APC Chieftain added, ” it is time we all bury the hatchet and focus on how to ensure that only the tested and trusted aspirants are thrown up as APC candidates for elective posts in the interest of our Party and the society as a whole.”

On this year’s Ramadan fasting, Dr Ayandele urged Muslims to use this year’s Ramadan fast to renew their commitment in the area of piety as well as service of Allah and humanity, saying, “witnessing another Ramadan is a golden opportunity for all and sundry since the sacred month affords all Islamic faithful a chance of spiritual rebirth as it also ushers in fresh blessing for all mankind”

” As brothers and sisters, we owe ourselves the duty of using occasions like this to underscore the need to coexist with love, peace and unity particularly as it happens that Christians are also in their Lenten season.We therefore use this opportunity to congratulate all faith adherents in Oyo state and most especially the constituents of Oyo South Senatorial district who spread across Ibadan North, Ibadan South West, Ibadan North East, Ibadan North West, Ibadan South East, Ido, Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North local government areas of Oyo state wishing hitch-free and spiritually rewarding fasting exercises”.