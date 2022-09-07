2023: APC not threatened, better than PDP, LP, others – Tinubu



Ahead of the 2023 election, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that his party is not threatened by the antics of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) among others, adding that the ruling party is well positioned for victory.

The former Lagos state governor also denied insinuation in some quarters of plot to sack the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, before the general elections.

There have been reported plot to remove the national chairman who was accused of disloyalty to the presidential candidate.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat, Wednesday in Abuja, Tinubu said his party is committed to democratic principles and values but he can not say of the opposition parties.

Tinubu was coming to the party’s national secretariat for the first time since he emerged the presidential candidate of APC.

According to him, the meeting is to consult further, the organisation structure for the campaign for us to harmonise any fear and to make sure that we have an inclusive all party and all hands on deck to make sure that we are victorious during the election.

He said: “We are not threatened. We are committed and we are very proud of ourselves, we are orderly manner, we are committed to democratic principles and values; we are not bickering any way and you know that. Can you say that of the other parties? We are not spewing fake statistics and wrong figures, can you say that of other parties? Well, we are what we are, a progressive party.

“It is a new horizon and we assure every Nigerians will benefit and I am very sure that there will be a refreshing and we will continue development in a rapid way.

“What we came here today to do is to discuss the campaign which is few days away. When INEC will lift the ban, how do we work out the details, work together, implement all we have been saying, who are the members of the campaign council, who will not be members, and I beg you not to be angry if you are left out because we are going to give you another responsibility. Not every member here can be a member of the presidential campaign council.”

He thereby charged the party leadership to scrutinize the report on his campaign council and make necessary inputs to ensure the victory of the party at the poll.

While commending the party’s national chairman for a “good job” he has been doing for the party, Tinubu said: “I read in some papers disagreement between myself and the chairman; that’s a lie. We have come a long way and he knows that the big masquerade dances but not naked in the Market Square.

“And that is what Adamu is to me in the school of wisdom and we were governors together and God has put us together on this project again and he is going to deliver as chairman of the party when I become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am so confident about that. They can say whatever they want to say, they can throw all the jabs and jebris that they want but we as a party are strongly determined to fulfill our dreams of turning Nigeria to a very progressive highly developed country.”

The presidential candidate came to the Buhari House in company of his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Plateau state governor Simon Lalong, Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi and Hon. James Faleke among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

