2023: APC suspends sitting senator over alleged anti-party

The senator representing Gombe South Federal Constituency, Bulus Amos, has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) executive council of Bambam Ward of Balanga Local Government Area, Gombe state over an alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 elections.

This was disclosed in a statement the party’s publicity secretary, Moses Kyari, on Saturday.

He said the suspension came about as a result of a petition written from his ward which caused a five-man committee of the ward to investigate Amos within two weeks timeframe.

He said, “The committee invited the Senator who could not defend himself from the allegations hence, the committee recommended his suspension and eventual expulsion from the party. The order of suspension takes effect from today Saturday, April 8 2023.”

