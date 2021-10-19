2023: APC UK chieftain calls for unity in Oyo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the United Kingdom, Prince Yomi Oke, has tasked leaders and members of the party to join hands with the chairman of APC Elders Advisory Committee in Oyo state in repositioning the party.

Prince Oke in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday said Otunba Alao-Akala and other APC stakeholders in Oyo state more than before needs the support and cooperation of all in leading the party to victory come 2023 general elections.

The APC UK Chieftain emphasized that there is no doubt in the fact that Otunba Alao-Akala as well as other leaders of the party are more than ready and committed towards ensuring unity in Oyo APC.

Stressing that Otunba Alao-Akala should be commended for his leadership roles in preparing the party ahead of the challenges ahead as far as the 2023 general elections will be concerned, Prince

Oke stated that the way and manners the Elders Advisory Committee Chairman has been conducting affairs of the party together with other leaders and stakeholders in the party stands to be commended by all lovers of the party.

Prince Oke maintained that going by the pronouncements and actions, of the former governor of Oyo state, Otunba Alao-Akala, there is no doubt in the fact that he meant well for the party and determined to lead the party in reclaiming Oyo state from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Applauding Otunba Alao – Akala for his good leadership roles, especially on the party’s state congress, Prince Oke said the postponement of the Oyo state APC congress should be seen as “a blessing in disguise for all members”.

“The postponement is a blessing in disguise, so that we can have one congress and avoid any parallel congress. I urge every APC members , the gladiators to continue believing in Chief Alao Akala leadership and Chief Akin Oke elderly advice in strengthening the party structure,” he said.

While emphasizing the need for all the party’s leaders, and gladiators to join hands with the APC Elders Advisory Committee and the entire State Caretaker Committee members, Prince Oke lauded the Governor Buni led APC National Caretaker Committee for his stand in ensuring free, fair, credible and generally acceptable APC state congress in Oyo State .

The APC Chieftain tasked that all hands should be on the deck at ensuring the overall success of the party in Oyo state in the forthcoming elections in the state especially during the 2023 general elections by henceforth seeing one another as members of the same family.

” It is now time for us all in the APC family to start seeing one another as members of the same family. We should henceforth support and give our total cooperation for the Otunba Alao-Akala Elders Advisory Committee, the Chief Akin Oke led Caretaker Committee. All we need is success and there is the need for us all to give room for unity and peace in our party.