2023: APC well positioned to weed PDP out of Oyo – Mustapha





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state Hon Khalil Mustapha, Monday, said the party was well positioned to weed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of Oyo state come 2023.

The APC Ibadan North federal constituency hopeful stated this in a chat with journalists on the chances of his party in the coming general elections.

Hon Mustapha otherwise known as ‘Repete’ pointed out that “APC is a party that had the best hands who were well grounded politically to fill the elective political positions which mistakenly slipped into the hands of the under performing PDP legislators”.

According to Hon Mustapha, his decision to contest the Ibadan North Federal constituency seat is borne out of the fact that APC stands as the only progressive party that runs people oriented programme.

Speaking further, Hon Mustapha hinted that the current lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal constituency Hon. Musiliu Olaide Akinremi will be fielded to contest the Oyo South Senatorial district election .

He declared that Hon Akinremi would win convincingly to save the people of the senatorial district from the current grandstanding of the under performing that has nothing to show in terms of performance since he was sworn-in as Senator.

According to Hon Mustapha with his wealth of experience over the years in politics and having studied the political terrain he was well positioned to take over from Hon. Musiliu Olaide Akinremi Jagaban, saying, with Jagaban at the Senate and himself at the House of Reps, a greater deal of collaborative effort along with other A.P.C colleagues will entrench a better society for the people of Oyo south senatorial district and most especially the people of Ibadan North Federal constituency of Oyo state.

