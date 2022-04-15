2023: APC women group adopt Bola Tinubu as flag bearer

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women for Good Governance has adopted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

The women said it was only the choice of Tinubu that would guarantee social justice for women and children in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Convener of the group, Cecilia Ikechukwu, said as a body of women across the country under the APC the group was constrained to lend its voice to the issue of the forthcoming presidential election concerning the preparedness of its party.

“A lot has been said and canvassed by various stakeholders regarding the party flag bearer in the presidential elections. Consequently, a reasonable number of persons have indicated an interest in the plum position.

“This is, indeed, a welcome development. It indicates that the APC as a party is well-positioned to retain power come 2023 with the array of credible aspirants that have shown interest so far. “However, we wish to emphasize that the APC as a party must get it right with regard to who becomes the party’s standard-bearer for the presidential elections.

“We have examined and analysed the various dynamics in the polity and conclude that what the APC needs in its presidential candidate is one who has broad appeal across the country and is popular amongst the various stakeholders in the country.

“The APC also needs a presidential candidate with a towering credential that has stood the test of time in terms of commitment to the tenets of democracy and one who has also contributed immensely to the sustenance of our nascent democracy” she said.

According to her, “The candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a sure bet to victory for the APC if he is given the ticket. We dare say that amongst the array of presidential aspirants in the country, none can boast of the pedigree and track record of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”