2023: APC woos back Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on all those who left the ruling party to return now, assuring that the current caretaker committee led by governor Mai Mala Buni has provided mechanism to resolve all the grievances.

Among the prominent members who left the APC included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, among others.

Reacting through a statement to the recent return to its fold by the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Barnabas Gemade, the APC called on others to return to its fold.

The statement signed Sunday in Abuja by the party’s spokesman, Yekini Nabena, APC described the return of Senator Barnabas Gemade as another signpost of the well-received and successful reconciliation efforts being led by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

Both Senator Gemade and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, recently decamped back to APC.

The statement said: “We assure all true progressives who left the party over whatever grievance to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country.

“The APC caretaker Committee led by Governor Buni has created a conducive and sincere environment to address many of the grievances among our party ranks and return the party to its progressive and lofty heights.

“It heartwarming that party faithfuls led by President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the APC have recognised the reconciliation efforts of the Governor Buni-led APC Careteker and continue to support the Committee. We call on our supporters, members and leaders to continue their support for the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for amicable resolution.

“The task of keeping the party unified and strong is a collective one.”