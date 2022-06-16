2023: APC youth canvass vice president slot zoned to north central





The youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which comprised six states and the FCT has called on the leadership of the party to zone the vice president slot to north central geo-political zone ahead of the country’s next year’s general election.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday, the APC youth leader in the FCT, Ibrahim Umar Faruq, who spoke on behalf of other youth leaders, said nomination of an acceptable vice president from the north central region would add electoral value to the party’s electoral fortunes at the 2023, general elections.

He said the call on the national leadership of the party to zone the vice president slot to the north central is as a result of the mandate and support of their teeming youth of the APC who lend their voices to the unfolding political development in the country.

According to him, while the APC youth are canvassing that the vice president slot be zoned to north central, they are equally appealing that it should be on the grounds of Muslim/Christian ticket.

“And by and large, we dare say that within the context of the ongoing permutations and considering the strong support base of the APC in the region where the party has produced five APC sitting governors, the north central zone stands a favoured geopolitical zone for the vice presidential slot,” he said.

The APC youth leaders, therefore, appealed to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the party’s presidential flag bearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as well as other stakeholders of the party to consider their position as a clarion call to anchored on desire for fairness, equity and justice.

