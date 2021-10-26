2023: APC Youth endorses Yari For APC nat’l chair

A group, the Northeast Concerned APC Youth Forum (NCAPCYF) has endorsed the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, as the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group described Yari as a smooth negotiator who could use his negotiation skills and prowess to always negotiate the best deals and win even more people to the party.

A statement in Abuja signed by the convener of the group, Suleiman Mohammed Liba, said Yari should be allowed to go in unopposed for the position of the national chairman of the ruling APC.



Liba who is the special assistant on Media to Yobe State governor said that Yari is the only man that can be accessed at any time, adding that the party can not afford to get it wrong at this auspicious time in the nation’s democratic history.

He said that as the convention of the APC draws nearer, it becomes even more imperative to ensure that the right things are done to ensure the success, growth, and sustainability of the APC.

Liba said this would ensure that square pegs are fixed in square holes in order to propel further successes in the party.



The statement reads in part, “As stakeholders and active players in the APC, we at the Northeast Concerned APC Youth Forum, took it upon ourselves to ensure that no stone is left unturned, on the note If the foregoing, we have looked critically inward after series of unbiased deliberation and assessment, have decided to throw our weight and support behind Yari a man of proven track record in terms of quality leadership credentials.



“He is vastly experienced and a trusted party man who is a champion of internal party democracy tenets, a man whom many can vouch for as a political stalwart and by his right, a leader of All Progressive Congress as a matter of antecedent.”

He added that Yari is a bridge between the old and the new generation of politicians, having been around since 1999 and have had his chances within the new blocs and has friends and allies across both blocs.

