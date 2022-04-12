2023: APC youth group begins voter enlightenment campaign in Cross River 

As preparations for the forthcoming general elections gather momentum, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Lobby Group has flagged off its voter enlightenment campaign across the 18 local government areas of Cross River state.

The group, led by the member representing Cross River at the APC National Youth Lobby Group, Mr. Asuquo Ekpenyong, kick-started the campaign at the northern part of the state, weekend.

The aim of the campaign, according to Mr Ekpenyong is to educate voters on the need to fully utilise the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) new window for voter registration.

He explained that INEC would be reopening the continuous voters’ registration exercise on the 11th of April, and therefore urged young people of voting age to register or revalidate their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The hallmark of the project, he noted, was “to fashion out ways that would ensure every youth within the voting age possesses a valid voters’ card that would be the weapon or instrument of the change you seek.”

Addressing young people in the northern zone which is made up of Bekwara, Obanliku, Obudu, Ogoja and Yala local government areas, Ekpenyong said, “I have come to motivate, support and mobilise you as the most active segment of our society, to take the electoral process seriously by registering to vote and also offering yourselves to serve our people by aspiring for the position of your choice in the 2023 elections.”