2023: APC youth invites all presidential aspirants to town hall meeting

The national leadership of the youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has invited all the party’s presidential aspirants to a town hall meeting to discuss their plans for the youths if elected.

A statement released Wednesday in Abuja by the APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel, titled “What do you have for us? – APC Youth Presidential Town Hall, said the event will hold in Abuja on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th May 2022, and will provide a platform for all the presidential aspirants to share their agenda with the young members of the party.

The APC youth leader said the time has come for the wing to mainstream and prioritize the interest of the progressives youth and by extension the Nigerian youth.

The statement read: “In a few days, our party delegates will gather in Abuja at the Special Convention/Presidential Primaries to elect the Presidential Candidate of our Great party – The APC. While some of the aspirants have toured the country to address would-be delegates, we observe very little engagement with the youth wing of our party.

“It is our belief that as the highest voting block, with the advantage of our population and demography, it is expedient that we sit at the table with all APC Presidential aspirants and hear what they have for us as young progressives – if/when elected.

“In light of this, the Office of the National Youth Leader will be convening a “2023 APC Presidential Aspirant Town Hall Meeting with Young progressives” with the Theme: What do you have for the youths?.

“On behalf of the youths of our party, I am using this medium to invite all our Presidential Aspirants to kindly make themselves available for this special event. Participants will be able to register to attend on a first come first serve basis on – https://youngprogressives.ng/presidentialtownhall/ when the website goes live.”

Meanwhile, the national youth leader has announced the members of the presidential town hall meeting steering committee to include; Sanusi Ohiare (Co Chair), Idris Aregbe (Co Chair), Barrister Winifred Chukka – Secretary, Oluwatoyin Fasanmi – Asst Secretary, Hon. Jamalu Kabiru (The Deputy National Youth Leader), Obidike Chukwuebuka, Hon Hafiz Abolaji Repete, Dada Olusegun, Damilola Apotieri, Ahmadu Jibril, Hadiza Abubakar Talba, Ibrahim Alli Balogun, Nkemkama Kama St Andy and Makinde Araoye.

Others are Abu Sodiqu, Segun Tomori, Abu Andrew, Ameen Amshi, Oyiborume Paul, Abubakar Dansoho, Aramide Kasumu, Rilwan Tinubu, Seyi Are, Kelechi Ekugo, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai and Amaka Lawrence.

The statement said the steering committee will be supported by technical sub-committees, which would be announced later.

