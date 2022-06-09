2023: APM picks Presidential candidate 



The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has elected its national chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Dantalle who was the sole presidential candidate of the party was overwhelmingly elected by delegates in the primary held at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Wednesday June 8, 2022.

Yusuf Dantalle will now contest the 2023 presidential election with Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Chekwas Okorie (APGA) among others.

The National Secretary of APM, Oyedeyi Ayodele Adebayo, in a press release issued on Thursday said its special convention also expelled six of its suspended national working committee members and three state chairmen for gross anti-party activities which brought the party to ridicule and disrepute.

They are – Rose D.S. Gyar- forrmer National Treasurer, Nasir Baba – former National Financial Secretary, Abubakar Ahmed – National Welfare Officer.

Others are Rowland Inyama – Southeast, Felix Idowu- National Youth Leader,Nasir Mohammed Sidi Aliyu – National Publicity Officer, Abram Gyabo- Nasarawa State Chairman, Thomas Akosu – former FCT Chairman and Nuhu Soba – former Kaduna State Chairman.

He said the party also replaced those expelled with National Treasurer- Ruth Bature, Alh. Inusa Ibrahim – National Financial Secretary, Alh. Bashir Bala- National Auditor, Njoku Kalu- Welfare Officer, Aisha Abdullahi Abubakar – Deputy National Welfare Officer, Arc. Mohammed Awwan Suleiman, Nasarawa State Chairman.

National Youth Leader – Barr. Boluwatife Peters, Adams Umar Yahaya- FCT Chairman, Habila Mutla – Assistant PRO, Aloluwa Esther Obaja – Assistant Youth leader, Comrade Mark Adebayo – Publicity Secretary, Blessing Uzoukwu – Deputy Publicity Secretary, Alh. Muhammad Umar – Yobe State Chairman, Yahaya Alhasan Marafa – Kaduna State Chairman.

According to him, APM equally set up a five-man committee to investigate its finances – expenditure and income.

He said a five-man committee was set up to review and amend the party’s constitution to equip it for future elections.

He said the delegates also set up a seven-man committee to plan the party’s national convention where new officers will be elected to chart the way forward. No date was fixed for the convention.

