2023: Apologists of power shift to South myopic – PDP chieftain

A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state, Honorable Zaharaddeen Mazoji, has described the apologists of power rotation to the southern part of the country as myopic and short sighted, adding that the issue of rotational presidency has not been encapsulated in the nation’s constitution.

Speaking to news men in Kano Tuesday, Mazoji wondered why credence should be accorded to other peoples’ primordial sentiments even with the knowledge that rotational presidency is utterly unconstitutional.

He added that for one section to insist on power shift is tantamount to stirring the hornet’s nest at the time the unity of the country is put to a serious test by some unpatriotic elements.

He said with the reign of leadership in the firm grip of the south for a long time, it is high time for the political pendulum to swing to the north as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned. He further posited that rotational presidency is a mere gentle man’s agreement which is not considered to be sacrosanct.

He said: “It is still north’s chance to retain power as it has been in the hands of southerners for a long time. I don’t’ see any need for any controversy regarding this issue. We have to be resolute enough to think out of the box and begin to accept the bitter reality on ground. We are in a democratic era and it behoves on everyone to respect the norms and values guiding the system.”

On the current dismal security situation in the country, the Chairman, Mazoji Foundation, stated that there is the compelling need for the federal government to support the nation’s security personnel fighting the bandits, maiming and terrorizing innocent citizens, to succeed, adding that with their welfare properly taken into cognisance, it would instill in them the patriotism to forge ahead.

He stated that leaving them to groan under a harsh condition would only demoralize them in combat situation, most especially now that the disturbing spate of criminal banditry was being confronted with vigour by the nation’s security agencies in the face of the prevailing odds. He affirmed that injecting sanity into the country is the best way to achieve all that is desired.

On the role to be played by governors and law makers from the northern part of the country, the PDP chieftain stated that it is high time to rise to the challenge of initiating moves aimed at bringing rapid development to the region in every sphere of human endeavour and wake up from the slumber that tends to turn the hands of the clock backward.