2023: Appeal Court President advocates sensitisation of electorates, others





The President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has called for the sensitization of politicians, stakeholders and the media ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Dongban-Mensem made the call during a meeting with the delegation from the European Union Office in Nigeria on Tuesday at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja.

The President of the Court of Appeal appreciated the European Union delegation in Nigeria for their effort and interest in ensuring that the forthcoming election process is done properly and that the Court is well supported to deliver to the best of its ability.

Justice Dongban-Mensem expressed hope that politicians would explore the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and submit their cases to the Court of Appeal Mediation Centre so that the bulk of the work in court can be reduced.

Leading the EU delegation was the Head of Section, Governance, Peace and Migration, Laolu Olawumi, who noted that the EU provides direct support to the four-year electoral circle, stating that a resolution has been made by the European Union to extend its technical support to the Court as much as possible.