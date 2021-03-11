2023: Arewa coalition urges Okorocha to run for president



As political activities continue to garner momentum towards the 2023 general elections, the Coalition of Northern Supporters to Ndi – Igbo for President 2023 has expressed their support for Senator Rochas Okorocha to declare his interest in the 2021 presidential election.



The Coalition comprising of Coalition of North Eastern Patriots, (CONEP),North Central Development Cycle(NCDC), Northern Youths in Politics (NYP),Public Awareness on Societal Change(PASCHI) and Arewa Supporters of Ndi – Igbo gave their support for a Nigerian President to be from the South East extraction come 2023.



Speaking on behalf of the group in Bauchi Thursday, chairman of the Coalition,, Alhaji Suleiman Usman SK pointed out that “Nigeria comprises of three major ethnic groups that are representing the over 300 ethnic entities in the country,namely Hausa – Fulani from the North, Yoruba from South west and Igbo from South eastern part of Nigeria.”



According to him,,” a country with a diverse ethnic groups as Nigeria can only develop,live in peace, unity, harmony and progress if justice is observed and mandated through the rotation of National leadership.



” We have experienced political leadership strength of the south westernersw when Earnest Shonekan and General Olusegun Obasanjo led the nation;the South-South has gotten the opportunity to lead as well throughDr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan;we have also witnessed leadership qualities of the Northerners through Late Alhaji Shehu Shagari,Late Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’adua and now President Muhammad Buhari,therefore it is now the turn of the south easterners.



“Our concern as a group of patriotic Nigerians desiring for the peace,unity and progress of our nation,we deem it necessary to support a complete Nigerian who is dedicating his life in the service of humanity, who respects the culture and religion of all faiths,who places care for the less privilege, a person who will design concrete sources of employment for our teeming unemployed youth and women, among others.



“After months of scrutiny, deep consultations and deliberations across the nation,we have resolved that the only Nigerian from south east extraction who fits the aforementioned criteria is none other than Senator Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha.”



He said Nigeria could no longer afford to gamble with leadership in the country.

