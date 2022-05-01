2023: Arewa group to boost Osinbajo’s ambition with book presentation

A socio-political group, the Arewa Initiative for Good Governance, has disclosed that it would support the 2023 presidential ambition of the vice-president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, through a presentation of a book, Salient Reasons Why Arewa Should Support Osinbajo In 2023 on May 19 in Kaduna.

According to a statement issued Sunday by the group’s director-general, Otunba Olusegun Folorunso, the book, will be presented to the public in collaboration with The Progressive Project and The Progressive Youths, is a compendium of speeches of Professor Yemi Osibanjo and comments of Northerners that have eulogised him at one time or the other as per his leadership attributes.

The statement read in part, “Arewa Initiative for Good Governance will present a book to the public on May 19, 2022, at Arewa House Kaduna to promote the presidential aspiration of Professor Yemi Osinbajo across the 19 Northern states and Abuja and all Northern delegates of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The book, Salient Reasons Why Arewa Should Support Osinbajo In 2023, is a product of the collective conviction of most northerners, who believe that Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the best among all the gladiators who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidential election.

“The association is registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission and has Alhaji Salisu Tanko from Kaduna state as convener/founder, Barrister Morris Odeh from Benue state as executive director (legal services) and Otunba Olusegun Folorunso from Kogi state as its director-general.

“Eminent Northern leaders expected at the occasion include His Excellency, Senator Kabiru Gaya, the chairman, The Progressive Project, Abuja, as chairman of occasion; Senator Muhammad Bulkachwa; Hon. Hafiz Kawu, member of the House of Representatives and Hon. Babangida Malabo, the coordinator, The Progressive Youths, Abuja; an amalgam of The Progressive Project as speakers with the Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufa’i as the Chief Host.”

