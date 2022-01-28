2023: Arewa youth want entrepreneurs, businessmen for president

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Arewa youth have called for entrepreneurs from the private sector “who can combine economic nous with politics to lead the country out of the current economic doldrums.”

The Arewa Youth Assembly said, “Nigeria needs to depart from the usual coterie of politicians currently aspiring to lead the country and move towards successful business owners that can grow wealth, bear risk in such conditions found in Nigeria and are suited to better the fortunes of the nation. Nigeria will flourish under such a person, our economy will grow as he is already an employer of labour and will create employment on a level playing ground for businesses to grow.”

Speaking in a statement jointly signed by its speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami and national clerk, Desmond Minakaro, the youth said, “The presence of entrepreneurs in politics will serve as mediators between individuals with economic ideas and the body of government responsible for making and implementing such policies to have a harmonious outcome pushing the country further economically.”

The youth averred that it’s time Nigeria was led by business acumen as found in technocrats and boardroom czars such as, “Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Ibukun Awosika, Bode Augusto, Segun Agbaje, Fola Adeola, Tunde Folawiyo, Atedo Peterside, Kola Adesina, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Akinwumi Adesina, Herbert Wigwe and Aig Imoukhuede who have vast wealth of knowledge on entrepreneurship.

“Nigerians, please this time around let it not be about rice, spaghetti, detergents, wrapper, or mere N1, 000 or N2, 000 handed out to you. The right person will make it possible for you to earn more than enough to buy these things, and much more, but also the sense of pride and dignity for being able to stand on your own and provide for yourself and family. Let it not be empty promises or the usual polarisation along religious and ethnic lines.”