2023: Arewa youths celebrate purchase of nomination forms for Emefiele

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has said that they are convinced that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele holds the key to expansion and consolidation of the nation’s economy.



Celebrating and jubilating over the decision of three different groups to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Emefiele, the Arewa group said that the CBN Governor is the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general election.



Recall that the groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, had on Friday bought the form for Emefiele after contributing and paying the N100 million.



The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM), in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by its President, Kabiru Yusuf said it is excited about the development.



The Arewa group said with the purchase of the form, the party and the country has moved a step closer to an Emefiele Presidency in 2023.



The statement read: “We commend the groups and their members, who have the foresight to purchase the form to further convince Emefiele to join the race. They have shown that they are committed to national development.



“Having studied Emefiele’s performance at the apex bank in the past years, we have no doubt that he holds the key to the expansion and consolidation of the nation’s economy.



“We know for a fact that his Presidency will attract good tidings to Nigeria. All those who mean well for this country must therefore join their forces to ensure that he contests.



“Nigeria needs a selfless leader at this critical period of its history and we have found such attribute in Emefiele.”

