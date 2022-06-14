2023: Army Chief charges personnel to be apolitical

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical while providing an enabling environment for the conduct of 2023 general elections.

“At this juncture, let me hasten to remind us that the nation is currently preparing for general elections. All personnel must remain apolitical while providing an enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive,” he said.

The COAS disclosed this during the second quarter Chief of Army Staff conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Army Chief also ordered a review of rules of engagement and code of conduct for operation safe conduct for soldiers during the elections.

“In this regard, I directed the review of Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation SAFE CONDUCT and the approved guidelines would be conveyed to you soon. The Nigerian Army will continue to enhance its Civil- Military relations efforts and provide the necessary support in aid of the civil authority” he said.

He said the successes achieved in military operations were facilitated by the commitment of the political leadership toward enhancing operational competences of the Nigerian Army as well as its general logistics, welfare, and wellbeing of the troops.

General Yahaya said troops in the North East of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained the onslaught against the terrorists leading to the clearance of the several criminal enclaves and the surrendering of large numbers of insurgents and their families.

He stated that concrete effort has also been made to contain and checkmate the secessionist activities in the South East and illegal oil bunker activities in the South South.

He said while the South West has remained relatively calm,the Army has reinvigorated operations across North Central and North West theatres which are yielding positive results.

He therefore said the conference would enable the Army to reevaluate strategies and establish new benchmarks for enhancement of operations in all theatres of operations.

The COAS further assured that the Nigerian Army will continue to sustain its effort to provide the enabling environment for socio economic activities to thrive.

The Army chief also stated that the Army’s training activities have also improved significantly as it continues to vigorously pursue adequate training of personnel both locally and overseas.

