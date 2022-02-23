2023: Ashiru appoints Wazirin Gwari chair consultative committee

A governorship aspirant in the 2023 election in Kaduna state under platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Isa Mohammed Ashiru (Sarkin Bai Zazzau), has appointed Alhaji Abdulkadir Jibril (Wazirin Birnin Gwari), as chairman of his consultative committee.

This was contained in a statement by the committee adviser on media and publicity, Alhaji Shuai’bu Isa Gimi which is made available to Blueprint in Zaria on Tuesday.

The members of the committee include Alhaji Bashir Ibrahim Sakadadi who was the Special Adviser on Political matters to the immediate past governor of the state Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero as the Director General, Mr Allahmagani Yohanna Secretary, Alhaji Hamza Ishaq Danmahawayi as organizing secretary.

“Others are Alhaji Shuaibu Gimi special adviser on media and publicity, Mrs Maria Dogo director, women affairs, Yusuf Umar Garkuwa Director, youth affairs, Mr Edward John Auta Pama director media relations, Alhaji Yakubu Lere director public affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Yaro Farakwai director, contact/mobilisation, Dr. AbdurRahman Usman director, planning, research and statistics

Barrister Hussaini Abdu director legal service, Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmed director special duties and Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Dan Inna administrative secretary

“The aspirant also appointed Alhaji Salisu Mai Masara Soba, Alhaji Ali Dogara Ga Allah and Honourable Edward Masha as zonal coordinators for Northern Kaduna, Central and Southern Kaduna respectively,” the statement added.