2023: At last, INEC decides where to keep sensitive electoral materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Saturday, declared it will no longer keep sensitive electoral materials in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The latest decision by the commission became paramount after perceived partisanship by the incumbent CBN governor.

Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, further said the ballot papers for the 2023 elections would be printed locally because it has more than 180 days before the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said it used to print the ballot papers outside Nigeria because of the exigences of time, which is not the case now.

According to him, this decision was to guarantee that electoral materials for the lined-up elections are not compromised.

