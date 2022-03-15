2023: Atiku begs PDP BoT for another opportunity 

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described the 2023 presidential election as a very crucial and historical moment for their survival.

The Waziri Adamawa also appealed to the members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) to give him another opportunity to run as the party’s candidate in the next presidential election.

Atiku stated this Tuesday in Abuja during a consultative meeting with the PDP BoT members.

Atiku who was the Vice President in the Obasanjo’s administration, said no administration, including the incumbent APC-led federal government made as much achievement as their administration.

“What I’m saying is based on facts, take any aspect of our growth whether it is economy, whether it is healthcare, whether it is agriculture, whether it is education, the landmark achievements we made in 1999 to 2007 have not been matched by any subsequent administration,” he added.

Atiku stated, “Your excellences, friends, brothers and sisters, we are now at a crucial moment in this country. Many of you here, it is either we retire together or we move on together”.

He expressed fear that if the PDP does not win the 2023 elections “it means we will be in opposition again for the next eight years. By the next eight years, I don’t know how many will be left in politics and it may even ultimately lead to the death of the party because people gravitate, particularly in developing countries, towards governments.

“So this is a very, very crucial and historical moment in history, for our survival. I want you to think about it.”

He also noted that “people have not stopped talking about power rotation and zoning, or whatever it is. For sure in the party, we invented and formulated this zoning policy simply because we wanted every part of this country to have a sense of belonging and I have paid my dues on the issue of zoning.

Atiku added that “so therefore, you cannot come and try to imply that the PDP has not been following the zoning policy. The many years of PDP government eight years and six years all of them were from the south.

“So I thought I should disabuse your mind. I don’t think that for me, as far as this party is concerned, as far as we’re concerned. I don’t think there’s any deliberate policy to exclude anybody in this country.”

In his remarks, Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communication, Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, stressed that the PDP must win the 2023 election to rescue Nigeria.