2023: Atiku declares, pledges power devolution to federating units 

For the 6th time, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar Wednesday declared his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections.

Blueprint recalls that the first attempt of the Waziri Adamawa was alongside late MKO Abiola in 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which he lost. On the platform of Action Congress (AC) in 2007, he emerged as candidate but lost the election.

Like in 2010 when he contested for the PDP’s ticket against former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, in 2014 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he also lost at the primaries to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku while declaring at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja, said his persistence to lead Nigeria is borne out of passion to rekindle the Nigerian dream that he was privileged to live.

He described the 2023 election as a referendum to decide whether Nigerians want greatness or continuous destruction, saying it is a choice between two paths: the path of unity and progress or the path of division and backwardness.

Ahead of the general elections, Atiku alleged that “the ruling party wants to divide us; they want to divide us along the political, ethnic, and religious lines so that we forget to blame them for the rising inflation.

“They want to distract us from holding them responsible for the insecurity and rising poverty. They want us to be facing each other and hating one another. We should focus on the issues, not our differences. Let us unite and fight our common enemies: the lack of unity, insecurity, poverty, inflation, and unemployment.”

The Waziri Adamawa also said under the APC President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration Nigeria is a sinking ship, that must be rescued urgently.

“That is why I am happy to announce my candidacy for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” Atiku said.

He promised that, if elected his presidency will focus on five key areas: “Unity of Nigeria, Security, Economy, Education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units.”

The former vice president, who lamented that since the Civil War, the unity of Nigeria has never been threatened as it is today, said he will open doors for dialogue to hear the grieving voices of all Nigerians.

According to him, “All Nigerians are equal and should be seen and treated equally. There is no unity without justice and fairness. That is why I will deliver leadership of justice and fairness.”

On security, Atiku stressed that the APC administration has failed in its fundamental responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“If we get into power, we will increase the welfare of all security forces. We will use modern technology and intelligence to combat insecurity. We will also increase the number of personnel for our security agencies,” he promised.

In his remarks, the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, described Atiku as a special treasure to Nigeria.

Fintri who doubles as the host governor at the event, said “the former Vice President is probably the most experienced person in the race at the moment not only in our party, the PDP but in the country.”