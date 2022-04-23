2023: Atiku focused, not party to northern consensus arrangement – Official



The Technical Committee (TEECOM) for the actualisation of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in the forthcoming 2023 elections, said the aspirant remains focused and never a party to the northern consensus arrangement.

Some Northern Elders in a statement by former Ahmadu Bello University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ango Abdullahi on Friday shortlisted the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Swiftly, Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who was part of the arrangement at the initial stage refuted the report, saying the consensus arrangement collapsed on Wednesday.

In a statement by the PDP presidential aspirant’s Technical Committee, Saturday said Atiku remains focused and committed to rescuing Nigeria.

Continuing, the statement read, “The technical committee for the actualisation of Atiku Abubakar’s presidency in 2023, has been inundated with several calls and text messages from concerned party members, supporters and other critical stakeholders on the purported report of Consensus efforts amongst four Northern Aspirants in the PDP.

“Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Vice President Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999-2007 was never a part of this purported consensus arrangement and did not subject himself to this process.

“Therefore, he is not bound by any of the recommendations and conclusions of the purported report.

“Waziri Atiku Abubakar as a nationalist strongly believes that Nigeria has never been so divided as it is today, and any regional, zonal,ethno-religious gangup or consensus driven in this manner will further deepen and widen the wounds that urgently require to be healed.

“He is anxious to implement plans, policies and programmes that will rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“Finally, we urge our supporters to continue with consultations and townhall meetings with delegates across the country as the party prepares for the presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday/ Sunday May 28 and 29, 2022”.

Share this:



Telegram

Print

Tweet

WhatsApp

