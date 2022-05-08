2023: Atiku in Ogun, says Nigeria more divided under APC

Former Nigerian Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated that the country is more divided under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that “the party has been unfair to all parts of the country.”

Atiku stated this Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun state, while addressing PDP delegates ahead of the forthcoming presidential primaries.

The 2019 PDP presidential candidate, said the Olusegun Obasanjo government, which he served under as the VP from 1999 to 2007, united Nigerians by forming a government of national unity.

The Waziri Adamawa said it would not be easy to govern a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation if there is no unity and peace, adding that he will ensure the devolution of powers to states and local governments.

He however, promised to unite all parts of the country, by giving every part a sense of belonging, tackling insecurity and implementing his economic development blueprint towards transforming the country.

“We have never witnessed the kind of disunity we have today in this country, even during the civil war; and why do we have disunity? It is because the APC government has not been fair to all parts of this country,” Atiku said.

While promising to unify Nigeria, he recalled that “we have done it before in 1999 when we came on board.”

Also speaking, a governorship aspirant in Ogun, Hon. Ladi Adebutu lamented the level of insecurity and joblessness, expressing confidence that the PDP “is on a course to restore Nigeria and Ogun State to winning ways”.

