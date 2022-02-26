2023: Atiku visits Obasanjo, Alake over Presidential bid

In furtherance of his consultation towards his presidential bid, erstwhile Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Saturday, visited former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at his penthouse situated at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful arrived at Obasanjo’s residence at about 10am and proceeded into a close door meeting with his former boss.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Waziri of Adamawa stated that he was hopeful of clinching the PDP presidential ticket, adding that he stands a better chance of winning, using his past experience.

Atiku said although he has not made his presidential bid formally public, he however said he was consulting widely along party lines with the assurance of a public declaration soon

He therefore, challenged the youth to contest for political positions, adding that in democracy, everyone has the rights to vie for elective positions.

“Today, I am here to see my boss. I am never afraid of clinching my party presidential ticket and I believe I will this time.

“Let the youth contest, afterall it’s a democracy”, he added

He thereafter proceeded to the Alake’s palace where he met with the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who gave him his royal blessings.