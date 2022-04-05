2023: Atiku’ll pick PDP presidential ticket – Fintiri

Fresh from his return to Yola after attending the presidential declaration of Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has expressed optimism that the former vice president, will emerge as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Fintiri stated this in a chat with journalists at the Yola International Airport, upon his arrival after 3 weeks of official engagements outside the state. The governor re-iterated his support for Atiku’s presidential bid.

“Politics is local, whether you are vying for the smallest or highest position, you must have the best, which we have provided for our leader, the former vice president, Atiku, in his aspiration for presidency come 2023. That we have done, and I think we have started the scheming,we have started working, we are canvassing for support, and very soon, he will emerge as the presidential flagbearer of PDP,” he said.

Governor Fintiri stated further that Atiku has the popularity, the experience and he understands the dynamic of this country.

“He will be able to close the gap and bring Nigerians together and that will solve part of the security challenges bedeviling the country and take the country to the promised land,” he said.

He said the former vice president got the PDP ticket in 2019 and it is believed that he is still going to get it in 2023, “considering his acceptability, experience and the caliber of people supporting him adding that ‘Insha Allah, it is just a matter of time.”

When asked to comment on PDP zoning formula, Fintiri said he is not a member of the zoning committee as PDP constituted a 37 -man committee to do the work and that he will be there to deliberate alongside other leaders on whatever the committee will bring adding that, for now it will not be proper for him to pre-empt the work of the committee.

On the recent statement of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state who is the chairman of the zoning committee, Fintiri noted that he is entitled to his opinion, but that the NEC members of the party will take appropriate decision whenever the report is presented for deliberation.

Governor Fintiri called on people of the state to live in peace with one another irrespective of their differences and rally round his administration giving assurance of more dividends of democracy. He promised not to disappoint the electorate.