2023: Atiku’s chances wane as crisis rocks support organisation

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, fresh crisis brewing in the camp of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be of an advantage to former Lagos state governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as a result of allegations that a cabal to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has hijacked the affairs at the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO).

It was reliably gathered that some directors of the ASO were schemed out by the cabal to pave way for them to head the organisation, a development that is not going down well with majority of the nearly 20 million members of the group nationwide.

Leader of one of the groups affiliated to the support group, Hamisu Yakubu, who said he is the leader of the Atiku Young Visionaries told newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday that they migrated from the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) to Atiku Support Organisation in December 2019, alongside their members.

“We are loyalists to Baba Atiku Abubakar and have been giving him unflinching support but would not hesitate to move our support away from him if things are not properly coordinated,” he said.

Probing further into his threat, he said they would be left with no option to join Tinubu Support Organisation headed by Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani who operates from Kaduna, if the person who they claimed made them join Atiku is not in charge.

When contacted, the Director General of Tinubu Support Organisation Danfulani confirmed that he was in talks with Hamisu Yakubu, but that they were yet to conclude discussions.

“We are still in talks with the Atiku Young Visionaries. For now it is still early to say what the outcome will be, but we are hopeful.

“Alhamdullilahi, we are optimistic of Tinubu’s victory in 2023 and are diligently working towards that,” Comrade Danfulani stated.