2023: Ayu, Atiku charge guber candidates to win states for PDP

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu and party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have charged governorship candidates to win states for the party.

Ayu made the call while presenting certificates of returns to PDP gubernatorial candidates at the Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Tuesday.

The former president of the Senate, who acknowledged enormous contribution of the stakeholders to the growth and development of party, advised the governorship candidates to work together with those whom they contested the party’s tickets.

He continued: “Today we welcome our hard working gubernatorial candidates to this historic occasion of presenting certificate of return. This exercise is partly a recognition of your hard work. Many of you have contributed enormously to the growth and development of this party and I want to thank you for your loyalty to the party. I want to congratulate you for this achievement.

“On behalf of the National Working Committee and the rest of the party nationwide and in the diaspora, i want to promise you all our support, whatever we can, we will give you the necessary support. We hope and pray for you that by this time next year. You will all be referred to as the incoming governor of your respective states.”

In his brief remarks, the PDP presidential candidate, stressed that the party will rescue and rebuild Nigeria in 2023.

Atiku said, “This event is one of those that clearly shows that our party is the party that Nigerians are waiting for. Therefore, let me use this opportunity to congratulate each gubernatorial candidates representing our party in the forthcoming general elections.

“I want to assure all of you that we will work together as a team and make sure you are all brought back elected as governors in your respective states, and I will ensure we work together as a team in every state of this country, to enthrone a PDP government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

