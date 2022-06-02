2023: Ayu talks tough as Atiku receives PDP certificate of return, pledges inclusiveness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said his emergence is a victory for the party and Nigerians.

The Wazirin Adamawa, who stated this shortly after he was presented a certificate of return on Wednesday in Abuja, cautioned that in the race to win the 2023 presidential election nobody should be excluded.

Atiku said: “I am honoured and humbled to receive this certificate of Return having emerged as our party’s candidate in our just concluded special convention. This victory is a victory for all of us, for our party, and the vast majority of Nigerians suffering under the misrule of the APC.”

The 2019 PDP presidential candidate, who attributed his emergence to collective effort, thanked the Convention National Organising Committee led by former Senate President David Mark, for a rancour-free and successful convention.

The former vice president also thanked the National Working Committee (NWC) for providing the right leadership provided the party.

He continued: “I am particularly grateful that you kept your word and gave us contestants fair treatment, despite what might have been a difficult situation. Your integrity and even handedness must be commended.

“My chairman, my dear friends, while I’m excited and happy for this opportunity to bear our party’s flag again, let us all remember that what just happened is a contest within a family to decide how to put our best foot forward.

“The main contest is the one to win the presidency of our country for our party. It will require the entire PDP family and other supporters and sympathisers. We must pull everyone together. Nobody should be excluded, I beg of you.

“I have already visited some of those who contested against me, as a way to lead in that effort to unify the party so that we can face our real opponents, defeat them in the elections and begin the process of rescuing and rebuilding this country from the colours and dangerous APC misrule over the past seven years which is there for everyone to see.

“However, we should not take that or their defeat for granted. We must unite and work extremely hard for every single vote in this country. There is so much to do”.

Earlier in his remarks, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, assured that a united party would take over power from a colourless, clueless All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He said: “Within the PDP family, we had a minor contest, a small contest within the family. There were no victors, there were no vanquished, and the party won. It is the party that won. Atiku Abubakar is not yet victorious. He has only been produced as our candidate, the candidate of the whole party.

“As we march forward, we need all of you because each one of you had a supporter and all of you plus all your supporters, we want you all to fuse into one happy political family.

“It is this family that will face the battle ahead. We have only started a journey. We shall end this journey sometime next year. By the first of June next year, we should take over power from the colourless and clueless government that has destroyed this country.

“All of you are aware of what has happened to our country in the last seven years. I don’t need to repeat issues of insecurity, destruction of the economy, total disunity of the country.

“We have never been as divided as we are today as a country. Families are divided, and communities are divided against each other. There is no trust among ourselves.”

He assured that a PDP government that will be led by Atiku is coming is tested and trusted, saying “he will lead us to reunite the country. He will lead us to rebuild the economy. He will lead us to get rid of bandits and terrorists. He will re-enforce the armed forces. He will give us respect in the international community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

