2023: Badaru’s elevation to a higher pedestal

All it takes for evil to triumph over good is for men of goodwill to keep silent during moral crisis -Edmund Burke. Nigeria is on the match again! There are anxieties and uncertainties in the land over what becomes of the present political dispensation. This is expected, especially as the country is on the verge of having a date with history. On May 29, 2023, a political transition, the first under the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, would have climaxed.

Obviously, fears and tensions hang over the course and likely outcome of the democratic project. Consequently, genuine concerns and apprehensions are being raised among keen watchers and observers as to how myriad questions that have accompanied the current political dispensation are continually recurring unresolved.

It is a universal concept that the essence of a democratic government or any form of government is good leadership. Great societies are, thus, product of good governance provided by good leadership which is in short supply.In Nigeria; good governance and good leadership have always been lacking. However, this is not without exception, as few Nigerians have distinguished themselves through leadership traits. One of such people is the incumbent governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Sardaunan Ringim, as Badaru is fondly called, has distinguished himself in the service of his beloved state of Jigawa and, indeed, Nigeria as a whole. He is active and decisive and weighs intellect against intuition. He is fair and firm in his dealings, a man who encourages cooperation rather than confrontation as he works in partnership with others. He bears all that comes his way with internal grace and humour.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (MON) was born in Babura on September 29, 1962. He is the fourth democratically elected governor of Jigawa state. He is the chairman, Presidential Committee on Fertiliser and chairman, Presidential Committee on Non-oil Revenue.

Abubakar is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a B.Sc Accounting degree. While studying at the university, he was involved in community activism, sport and business. Badaru is also an alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru which accords him the prestigious member of the national institute (mni).

After his graduation, he established his business, the Talamiz Group, a conglomerate with diverse interest in automobiles, manufacturing, agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as commodity distribution.

Abubakar was vice president II of the Federation of the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. Prior to that, he was a member of the National Council on Privatisation.

Badaru was national president, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA). He was elected in 2015 as governor of Jigawa state and after a sterling performance, he was reelected in 2019. He is one of thel power brokers in his party (APC) and chairs the party’s committee on contact and strategy with the sole responsibility of attracting members to the party and designing a winning strategy for 2023 elections.

In recognition of his hard work, philanthropy and community engagement, Badaru was conferred with the traditional title of Sardaunan Ringim in Ringim emirate and Walin Jahun in Dutse emirate councils, respectively. He was also conferred with the national honour of Member Order of Niger (MON) by Mr President.

All he ever wanted in life was to make a difference in other people’s lives. As a child, he thought the only way to accomplish this was to engage in a vocation where his impact would be most felt. Decades later, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar is doing what he always wanted – touch lives. Badaru is an extraordinary international business mogul and pragmatic political tactician, who has overcome all manner of obstacles. People have criticised his guts and sometimes daring business and political adventure, but he has the knack for success.

Jigawa people are blessed to have Badaru as their leader, to manage the state’s fledgling democracy and industrialidation gait as a continuum of the exceptional political necessity. He is working totally impervious to the challenges of the moment: seeing bigger picture of how his state would benefit from his relentless contribution.

Badaru has transformed the once sleepy state into a hub of activities. He has given the Jigawa person a new sense of identity, one based on the “can do” spirit and a deep appreciation of his place in the Nigerian scheme of things. He has shown that government can indeed be a force for good and that a people’s spirit can be lifted and the wings of their dreams can soar above and beyond conventional thought and beliefs.

The level of infrastructural development, the road network, the education change agenda, the numerous other people-centric initiatives that dot the landscape have won him plaudits and acclaim both home and abroad. Badaru’s monumental achievements in governing Jigawa state is a well-documented and celebrated case .The phase of physical development and judicious utilisation of both human and natural resources in Jigawa qualify him as a visionary leader in its proper context.

It is no longer news that Badaru has offered to serve the country at the highest pedestal. His experience, antecedent, credibility, credentials, competence, charisma and connections stand him out among other contenders.

The governing APC has a far better chance to stay in the Presidential Villa with Mohammed Badaru on its ticket. This is so because of his ability to overcome most complex problems at the snap of a finger; his good leadership qualities that evoke confidence and experience paved the way for his service in numerous public offices.

Danyaro, senior special assistant (print media) to Jigawa state governor, writes via [email protected]

