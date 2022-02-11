2023: Bala Mohammed‘ll make Nigeria a better state – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has described the Buachi state governor, Bala Mohammed, as “a man with patience, humility, fortitude and a good listener for a better Nigeria.”

According to a statement in Abuja Friday by the Special Adviser on Media to Bauchi state governor, Jonathan was speaking on Thursday when he received in audience Governor Mohammed at his Abuja residence.

Jonathan appreciated Mohammed for being with him even after office, saying he could “imagine a better Nigeria with an empathetic, committed and passionate leader if Bala is given a chance to run the affairs of Africa’s most populous state.”

“Mohammed will no doubt actualise the aspiration of Nigerians, considering his tremendous achievements as the FCT minister and now a governor. As a thoughtful and responsible father, I’m confident Bala Mohammed will make a difference by providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership.”

He commended Governors Mohammed, Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom and Darius Ishaku for making him and their respective states proud, calling on their counterparts to emulate their dedication and service to humanity.

Speaking earlier, Governor Mohammed said he was alongside members of his team at the residence of the former president to seek his blessings and inform him of his aspiration to run for president.

According to him, Nigeria’s history of democracy will continue to remember GEJ as a hero for his commitments to strengthening it, apart from his sacrifices and for ensuring free and fair elections prevailed.