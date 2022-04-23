2023: Bala, Saraki not northern PDP consensus candidates – Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa state Sule Lamido has dismissed reports which claimed that northern elders had chosen Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed and former Senate President Bukola Saraki as consensus northern candidates for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 presidential election.

Lamido who spoke via a press statement on Saturday said report making rounds was clearly the personal opinion of those who issued the statement, and not the position of the PDP members in the North.

He also made it clear that PDP leaders and other key stakeholders were yet to pick any consensus candidate.

He said, “The attention of key stakeholders of the PDP in the Northern State is drawn to reports in the Media that some Northern Elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP Presidential Candidates.

“Having widely consulted Party Leaders across the 19 Northern States and FCT, it is hereby stated to our teeming Party members and the general public that what is reported in the Media is only the personal opinion of those who issued the statement and not the position of the PDP members in the North!

“Discussions are ongoing with ALL the aspirants in our party with a view to having a National Consensus if possible or atleast working towards having a smooth acrimony free National Convention.

“The position of the Northern Elders is not only injurious to the North but equally injurious to the Northern Aspirants!”

