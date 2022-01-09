2023: Bala’s 3-day engagement with Duguri community



MOHAMMED LAWAL reports that barely 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state visited Bauchi state and endorsing the presidential aspiration of Bauchi state counterpart Bala Mohammed for the 2023, Duguri in Alkaleri local government area of the state, community became agog in reception of their son Bala.

The governor had proceeded on a three-day visit to his countryhome, Duguri, as part of his initial consultation and engagement with the sages, traditional and religious elders on his presidential bid.

Wike’s visit

Back to Wike’s visit. In what many Nigerians have described as an act of broad-mindedness, the Rivers state governor jettisoned the usual egoistic self-centeredness associated with politicians in this clime, despite being on his last term as governor, publicly declared endorsement for Mohammed to become the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ordinarily, Wike ought to have fixed his gaze at the epicentre of power in the land, and Mohammed still on his first term should have been angling for a second term of office as governor.

In his words “Bala Mohammed is over-qualified to run for the presidency”, citing his experience in politics and civil service, keeping in view his outstanding performance in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state as their Governor as enough leadership qualities of Bala to run for president.

Wike also observed that, “because of the Bala’s good relationship with Nigerians, regardless of their religious or tribal connection and disconnection, he can easily succeed in the race and, if given the opportunity, can effectively unite Nigeria.”

Bala’s Duguri visit

Spurred with Wike’s endorsement, Bala immediately visited his immediate constituency (Duguri) where he interacted with his family constituents, stakeholders and community leaders on his next political ambition.

Observers said Wike’s comment somehow boosted Bala’s confidence, coupled with his capacity and potentials to deliver the dividends of democracy and chances of Bala Mohammed to claim the Aso Vila comes 2023.

“Bala has remained dogged to reconnect and identify with his home community being a true son of the soil, who despite attaining the highest heights of prominence in public service, spent three nights in thatch huts with his family, kith and keens.”

On hearing the vroom of the Bala’s car, the people of Duguri, first gleefully peered through the fences of their houses and then delightfully rushed to welcome their son and brother.

Leaders of Duguri community from all clans and enclaves warmly welcomed Bala Mohammed and his entourage.

Our correspondent who observed the occasion, reports that Bala’s down-to-earth spirit surfaced apparently as he mingled with his people without the usual class consciousness of a serving politicians who, in some quarters appeared to be above their ancestral descent.

Bala proved beyond reasonable doubt that he remains true to the ideals of respect and humility passed on to him by his parents.

Natives who volunteered to speak in anonymity on the essence of Bala’s visit said, “the governor knowing full well that the pool of blessings he had the chance to attract from his village sages, both traditional and religious elders alike, their prayers, endorsement, support and cooperation to his life and politicking would be invaluable.”

What Bala did, told his people

While pledging to continue to provide them with dividends of democracy in the shape of more roads, the governor promised to construct the Mainamaji-Gali and Duguri-Gwana roads, calling on people of Duguri and Alkaleri local government not to relent in supporting the policies and programmes of his administration for more developmental projects flow in the areas of education, health and poverty alleviation.

During the community engagement, Governor Bala Mohammed distributed millions of naira, cars and motorcycles to members of his hometown and donated 10 operational motorcycles to vigilante groups in the area to boost their operation.

According to him, this kind of support to his constituents at this period of time is to appreciate them for their support to his emergence as Governor in the 2019 election and as members of his hometown, he would always consult them before embarking on any political journey.

He used the medium to brief them that as governor in less than three years, his administration had succeeded in executing numerous developmental projects despite the economic challenges and would not hesitate to provide more; calling on citizens of the state to live peacefully with one another, saying the government will support security agencies for the maintenance of peace and security.

Throughout the visit, the governor made himself available to his people in the three days, a development that motivated some groups of APC members to decamp to the ruling PDP in Bauchi state.

Interacting with newsmen at the end of the visit, the governor said, “This is the tradition I have established as a politician- constructive engagement with your community, identifying with them, talking to them and listening to them will give you the opportunity to know where their heartbeats and what they are expecting from you and you will have the opportunity to tell them your limitations because our capacity and capabilities are limited by resources and they should be given the opportunity to engage with you without any delusion or bureaucracy.

“I have interacted with all interest groups, the traditional institutions, Ulamas, the pastors, the youth, the women even our political structure we have been able to meet with them to discuss and understand. And, we have discussed with our local security organisations, we have seen men climbing a bicycle on corporate social responsibility.

“The chairman of my party said what I have done made him realise that our commissioners and even political appointees would take a day or two to go and engage with their communities, they might not be able to do as much as I have done because of limitations of resources but the engagement is very important. we are not doing this to deceive or delude anybody; we are not seeking votes, we just want that communal feeling to be established so that at the end of the day we are one people united by a common front that we want the progress and development for our communities of our state and of course of the nation,” Governor Bala said.

Bala Mohammed expressed a preference for community engagement in his bid to improve the lives of the people of the state, amid growing calls from his Duguri community to declare for the presidency in 2023.

Other commendations

Yusuf Garba, the Chairman of Alkaleri local government while enumerating the achievements Governor Bala Mohammed recorded in the last two years of his administration, said they “speak volumes about his pro-people progress policies.”

The chairman said, “if given a greater opportunity, the governor will go a long way in changing the narratives of the myriads of problems currently bedeviling Nigeria which will place the country back on track of socio-economic development to the level of the World’s Supper Powers of the west.”

The district head of Duguri, Ibrahim YM Baba on behalf of the stakeholders of Bala Mohammed’s hometown Duguri at the engagement session endorsed his presidential aspiration, promising to mobilize support for his success as he would be the best person to replace President Buhari in the presidency.

He said that Duguri in its long history has never produced a son “who remains true to the founding creeds of the founding fathers of Duguri nation as Governor Bala Mohammed.”

The district head further commended the governor for the construction of a befitting palace for him which was installed with state of the art facilities that can compete favourably anywhere in the world with the best engineering standards.

Also, Bala’s Senior Special Assistant on Religious Affairs, Alaramma Aminu Mai Sule-Zurami organized a special prayer session to seek Allah’s guidance, protection and blessings in the next political journey of Bala Mohammed.

.