2023: Bauchi APC chieftain tasks stakeholders on reclaiming power

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi state, Hassan Mohammed Sheriff, has pleaded with stakeholders of the party to come together and forge a common front in order to reclaim power in 2023.

At a press conference at NUJ secretariat in Bauchi on the leadership crisis in the party, Sheriff said victory of APC in 2023 will enable the state to be on the path of glory and sustainability.

“As we are approaching 2023, we should shun all divisiveness by people who have no stake in our party in Bauchi or in our well being and prosperity.

“These individuals who are bent on causing rift in our party do not have the interest of the state at heart nor that of loyal party members and stakeholders, not even that of our country. Their ulterior motive is to cause disunity and disaffection in our party.”

He alleged that certain politicians that have not built the party in Bauchi state have come to reap where they did not sow.

“A seven-man committee led by Jibrin Sam, mandated to oversee the election of APC party officials in Bauchi state connived with a so called party a leader, who is neither a genuine stakeholder nor an elected representative to deprive our party and stakeholders genuine representation by hoisting a Alhaji Babayo Aliyu Misau, a questionable proxy on us as a state party leader.

“It is against this background that we instituted a suit seeking for the dissolution of executive members of the party in the state.

“Also joined in the suit are the acting national chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni and chairman of the Bauchi state Extended Stakeholder Committee, Adamu Adamu.”

Sheriff appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the leadership crisis of the party in the state and said declared support for the direct primary election bill passed by the National Assembly.