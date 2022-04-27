2023: Bello pays N100m for APC nomination forms  

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has paid the required N100 million for the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Yemi Kolapo, the spokesperson of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, disclosed this o Tuesday in a press statement.

Mrs Kolapo said the governor made the payment on Tuesday morning in a bid to show his seriousness to Nigerians on his quest to emerge as the candidate of the ruling party.

She stated that Bello will be at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to pick up his form on Wednesday.

The Director-General of the Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, confirmed this to Premium Times on Tuesday.

Bello had formally declared his intention to run for president on April 2 at Eagle Square in Abuja.

While declaring his interest to contest, Bello promised to create 20 million millionaires, if elected.

The governor will complete his second term in 2024. (Premium Times)

