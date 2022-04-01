2023 Benue Assembly ticket: Group drums support for Itodo

A youth group, Ogbadibo Democratic Congress (ODC), has pledged support for an Abuja-based journalist, Comrade Yemi Itodo, for a seat at the Benue state House of Assembly come 2023.

A founding member of the group, Comrade Felix Onuh, who addressed newsmen in Otukpa, the headquarters of Ogbadibo LGA of the state, on Friday, said the group was set to buy the nomination forms for Itodo at the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“In a commitment to, and honest demonstration of our trust in this young man’s indisputable capacity to change the narrative of representative leadership for good, the Ogbadibo Democratic Congress shall in the coming week procure the interest form for our choice candidate under the auspice of the PDP,” Comrade Onuh said.

According to him, the choice of the new media giant was hinged on long time neglect of the youth of the area, and so the group will mobilise resources and votes for Itodo’s victory.

“We at Ogbadibo Democratic Congress (ODC), a group committed to promoting and upholding good governance through representative democracy, have deemed it needful, expedient and timely to support one of our finest young men, an ace journalist, Prince Yemi Itodo, to clinch the PDP ticket, to represent the good people of Ogbadibo state constituency in the 2023 general elections.”

In a related development, Manex TV Show had earlier reported that some members of the group spoke on the aspiration of Comrade Itodo, even as the medium claimed he (Itodo) denied contesting for the position.

“Yes, it is true that different groups have been pressuring me to run, but I’m not interested. One of the groups has even gone ahead to raise money for forms and promised to go from house to house to lobby delegates.

“Don’t get me wrong, if I run for the position, I will definitely win. I also respect their opinion of me and appreciate their confidence in me. But I’m aiming at something bigger. I won’t want the distractions of local politics.

“Whatever I have been doing for my people, I would still continue to do, even more. But I’m going somewhere and I want them to pray for me. When my eagle finally lands, it will signal,” Itodo told the Manex TV Show on Friday.