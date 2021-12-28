2023 Benue governorship: Angya seeks Catholic Church’s blessing











Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Paul Tavershima Angya, Tuesday, visited the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi, Diocese, Most Reverend Fr Wilfred Chirkpa Anagbe, to intimate him of his intention to run for the seat of governor of Benue.



Speaking during the visit, Dr Angya said the visit to the Bishop House Makurdi, was also to solicit the support and prayers of the Bishop and members of the Catholic community.



He noted that as a christian, he felt it was necessary for him to introduce himself to the bishop to receive spiritual blessing before embarking on his gubernatorial journey.



He stated that Benue is faced with myriads of challenges, top of which is insecurity, but if elected, he will use the security training he received at the National Institute for Security Studies to tackle the challenge.



“The only way Benue can successfully move forward is to stamp out insecurity, and with the exposure I have acquired, I will be able to adequately handle the security problem in the state



Dr Angya commended Governor Samuel Ortom for standing firm to defend the people of Benue in time of attacks and urged him to maintain his bold stand.



He said he would also explore the economic potentials and develop the state through standardisation in every sector.



The former Acting Director General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said it was unfortunate that a lot of Benue agric produce were exported to Europe and other countries without the consent of the farmers but when elected, he develop policies to ensure farmers get benefit on their produce.



Dr Angya said part of the problem Benue is facing was transforming the agricultural products due to lack of electricity, but when he becomes governor he would generate independent electricity to encourage investors to come to Benue.



He emphasised the need to construct good roads across the state to revive its tourism.



Responding, Bishop Wilfred Anagbe said, he was really humbled by Dr Angya’s visit to the Bishop House, and appreciated his coming to identify with the Catholic Church which he identified as his home.



He further blessed the aspirant, and prayed for him to achieve success in his endeavours.