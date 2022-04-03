2023: Benue group advocates power shift to South–east 









A group operating under the name Benue Support Initiative (BSI), has advocated for power shift to the South, particularly to the South eastern part of Nigeria.

The group stated this through its chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ikyoga, at a press conference held Sunday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.



The chairman said BSI is a political movement of like minds interested in advancing the cause and welfare of Nigerians.

“We believe in the Nigeria cause and the fight for national rebirth and justice. As a result, it is our solemn belief that the presidency of this country be shifted to the south, but particularly the South east.

“This is because the other geo-political zones, including the South west and South south have already had their fair share of the presidency since the return of democracy in 1999.

“The South west had her share in former President Olusegun Obasanjo while South south had hers in former president Goodluck Jonathan,” Ikyoga noted.

He also added that it was the belief of the group that power sharing formula should reflect the federal character at all times in terms of appointments into agencies and parastatals to give all parts of the country a sense of belonging.

“On this note, I wish to call on all Nigerians to support the presidential ambition of the current minister of state for Education, Dr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

“Nwajiuba is energetic and has the capacity to deliver democracy dividends to Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious and political affiliations,” he said.