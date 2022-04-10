2023 Benue guber: I’ll focus on security, agric, education – Hanmation 



A Benue state governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mark Hanmation,

Sunday visited the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, for spiritual blessing ahead of the party primaries scheduled for next month.



He promised to focus on agriculture, education and the economy, adding that security of lives and property is sacrosanct as it is a key responsibility of governance.



Speaking during the visit to the Bishop, he said, he came to inform him of his intention to govern Benue state.



He stated further that he has the capacity, commitment and energy to successfully address the complex socio-economic challenges of Benue state.



He noted that as a member of the Catholic Church, he recognises the role the church has being playing in grooming quality leaders for the development of the society.



Bishop Anagbe who prayed and blessed Hanmation,

emphasized the need for the younger generation to take over leadership to handle present realities of life.



The Bishop noted that Hanmation has taken the right step by seeking God first adding that leadership comes from God. He said the church is ready to support anybody ready to bring development to the state.



The Bishop expressed happiness that Hanmation came with his wife to seek God’s blessing, noting that women play a very significant role in governance and advised Mrs. Fayum to sustain prayers and remain a strong pillar of support to her husband.





The aspirant who also had a meeting with all the APC chairmen and secretaries across the 23 local government areas of the state sought their support.



He stated that ever since joining partisan politics, he has been in the APC where he has contributed immensely in building and nurturing the party and he should be given the opportunity to do more.