2023: Benue PDP blames Ayu for party failure 



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state weekend accused the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, for being responsible for the failure of the party in the state.



The PDP in the state also questioned why the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will single out Governor Samuel Ortom from the G5 for investigation and for meting out punitive measures against some persons, including Professor Dennis Ityavyar over alleged anti party activities without facing any disciplinary committee.



The party in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, noted that the action of the NWC was in contempt of a subsisting court injunction restraining PDP at all levels from taking any punitive action against the Benue state governor pending the determination of a substantive suit which is lying before a court of competent jurisdiction on the matter.



The Benue PDP said going by the mood within party’s ranks in Benue, it was the expectation that the emphasis now would be on mending bonds of unity and internal cohesion, which were badly damaged in the build-up to and during the 2023 elections leading to the huge losses recorded by the party at the polls against an evidently weaker opposition.



“Never in the entire history of PDP has the party fared so badly at an election in Benue state as witnessed in 2023, ironically at a time its national chairman is from the state.



“PDP in Benue sees this latest action of the NWC against Governor Ortom as ill-timed, considering that evidence on ground points rather to the governor’s steadfastness in loyalty and love for PDP since his rejoining the party in 2018.”

