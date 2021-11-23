2023: Benue PDP endorses Saraki for presidency

The People’s Democratic Party PDP in Benue state Tuesday endorsed the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in his aspiration to contest for the position president in the 2023 election.

Saraki was in Benue state to consult with stakeholders in the PDP and to inform them of his intention to contest for the position of president.

Speaking, the former Senate President said he was in Benue to seek permission and blessing of Governor Samuel Ortom, who is the leader of the party in the North Central and the people to contest for position of president in the 2023 general elections.

He noted that the North Central as critical part of the country has contributed a lot to the rescue of the nation and its development adding that “when the country is going astray, it is the North Central zone that guided it to the right path.”



The former governor of Kwara state further noted that PDP remained the only party with the capability to organise itself saying, “any political party that cannot organise its affairs has no business ruling the country.”

Earlier, Governor Ortom described Saraki as one among Nigerians who have contributed greatly to the growth of democracy in the country.

He said with Saraki as president in 2023, Nigeria will be taken from bottom to top and not top to bottom as the All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently doing .

He promised to throw his weight behind Saraki who he said is the only person that has so far indicated interest to contest for president in the North Central under the PDP.

Vice chairman of PDP, Isaac Mffo, urged the presidential aspirant to work closely with Governor Ortom to achieve his ambition, saying that Benue PDP will stand behind him to achieve his aspiration.