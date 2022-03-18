2023: Benue state deputy gov joins guber race

The deputy governor of Benue state, engr. Benson Abounu, has purchased his expression of interest and nomination forms to run for governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abounu shortly after purchasing the forms in Abuja on Friday said he was in the best position to succeed the incumbent governor.

“Between me and my governor in nearly seven years, we have not had one single quarrel. My Governor understands me and I understand him. We are together in virtually everything that we do. He trusts me so much to the extent that he sends me on errands to the Governors Forum meeting, to the National Economic Council meeting, to even the Council of States that is presided over by the president himself, I represent him there,” he said.

On his plan for the state, Abounu said, “I have all the plans for them. I am going to transform the agricultural business of Benue state. We are going to set up or I will be setting up what is called the Produce Stock Exchange just the same manner that you have the Nigerian Stock Exchange and it works this way.”