2023 best option for Igbo presidency- Ndoma Egba

Former Senate Leader and chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has asked the people of the South East to support the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari to guarantee them having a shot at the presidency in 2023.

Senator Victor Ndoma Egba Speaking with journalists at the weekend in Abuja, Ndoma-Egba said while there would not be an automatic ticket for the region, they must however put their house in order if a south easterner must get the plum job.

Recall that few weeks ago, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the United Progressive Party national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, had severally said the Igbo presidency in 20123 could only be guaranteed by the South east support for Buahri’s return bid in 2019.

In the same vein, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Tunde Fashola had recently been quoted as saying that power would shift to the south west in 2023.

But Ndoma-Egba said; “For the south east, I think they will go with President Buhari.

They are hoping to produce a President in 2023 and that opportunity can only come through President Buhari because by the application of the law, come 2023.

“Buhari will become ineligible to contest because he must end his tenure and that is when the south east can have their turn. Any other person that comes, forget whatever promises they make.

“The moment they seat on that chair, they must take their constitutional two full terms. So, any other person will delay the chances for the south east. That is why I think the south east will go with President Buhari”, he said.

Further, the former senate leader said; “No. It is not automatic. We are talking about the opportunity and it is for the south east to go and organize themselves and ready itself for that opportunity. Will they have an opportunity in 2023 through President Buhari?

“The answer is yes, the opportunity will be there and you need to put your house in order. Will it be possible with another person in 2023 considering the fact that the person would have a constitutional two term? The answer is no”, he surmised.

Ndoma-Egba therefore assured that the APC would embark on issues based campaign saying the party was not concerned about the length of campaign but its quality.

