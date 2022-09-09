2023: Blackmail can’t save PDP in Benue – Tersoo

The Head of Communication, Rev. Fr. Hycinth Alia Campaign for the 2023 Election, Mr. Kula Tersoo, said Friday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, that “there is no amount of badmouthing, blackmail, invectives and lies sponsored against the Benue state 2023 APC governorship candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormen Alia, that will save the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from losing the state in 2023.”

He also said the APC “when elected will unearth the monumental fraud the PDP- led government has orchestrated and perpetrated for over seven years now.”

Kula, in a press statement on Friday, said the APC in Benue and indeed the governorship candidate, Hyacinth Alia, “will never be disconcerted in order to be sidetracked from concentrating on taking on the PDP and all her candidates as it should be on issue-based campaigns.”

“This is the time the maxim which says to whom more is given, more is expected must be put to test in the engagements.

“Considering the enormous resources that accrued to the state during the tenure of the present PDP-led administration, it is not an understatement to declare that Governor Samuel Ortom and the Speaker Titus Uba were monumental disasters as far as development of the state is concerned.

“The PDP is genuinely worried; the Benue masses are unanimous. The feedback is glaringly appalling. The sponsored concoctions are expected, though must only be seen as the last kicks of a dying horse. They have willfully betrayed the genuine trust Benue people gave them and misguidedly renewed it for another four years,” he said via the statement.

The statement read further, “However, if the duo and their party think otherwise and feel justified or are satisfied with their performances and accountability, then we are calling them out on the following very critical issues bothering the state;

“What has happened to the over N5, 000,000,000 ecological funds sent to the state for the past seven years that erosion and flooding keep ravaging the state year in year out?

“Why is nothing moving and nothing has been said by the government after receiving inflows of over N28,000,000,000 for the months of July and August 2022 from sundry sources including FAAC, World Bank Support Programme (SFTAS), IPPIS Back-Duty-Audit, etc.”

