2023: Blueprint correspondent, Tanko Shittu, picks ADC nomination form

The Jos correspondent of Blueprint newspaper, Muhammad Tanko Shittu, has assured constituents of his Jos North-North state constituency, in the Plateau State House Assembly, that he would provide consultative representation.

The aspirant gave the assurance at the state secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) soon after he obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the seat.

“This significies my acceptance to vie for

the seat of Jos North-North state constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, after persistent clarion calls, from constituents, urging me to vie.

“We will, by God’s grace, provide far-reaching consultative representation, if eventually elected comes, 2023,” he said.

According Shittu, the decision was borne out of further consultations, within and outside the constituency.

“A further consultations have availed us with the ideas of not only accepting the clarion calls, but also on our choice of the African Democratic Congress, as platform under which to contest,” he said.

The aspirant said if elected, he would be seeking for experts’ views and advice on how best to come up with friendlier bills and laws that would be of soft advantage to small scale entrepreneurs, within his constituency.

“Another area of utmost priority to us is the consolidation of peace and confidence building amongst constituents,” he said.

The aspirant urged the constituents to support him, and further called on them to ensure that they get registered in the ongoing voter registration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

