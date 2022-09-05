2023: Blueprint Ogun correspondent appointed secretary, political debate committee  

The Ogun state correspondent of Blueprint newspapers, Hakeem Adegbenro, has been appointed as secretary, Political Debate Committee to plan and organise debates for governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A statement by the chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun state Council, Comrade Wale Oluokun, stated that the committee was set up in tune with the union’s responsibilities of agenda setting and making the leaders and politicians accountable to the people as the society’s watchdog.

Oluokun added that the committee is expected to work with relevant stakeholders towards ensuring a robust engagement with identified candidates of all political parties with a view to making their programmes and manifestos known to the public to assist eligible voters in taking informed decisions and right choices during the elections.

Other members include Lanre Ogunyinka of Ogun State Information Chapel as chairman, Omowunmi Olumuyiwa of NTA Chapel, Rafiu Alarape of Consolidated Chapel, Onaade Caroline of Local Government Information Chapel and Adegoke Oluwatoyin of Paramount FM Chapel.

Also included in the nine-member committee are Biodun Ogundipe of OGBC Chapel, Bunmi Adigun of OGTV and Comrade Wale Oluokun, representing the Council’s leadership.

The Committee is expected to be inaugurated on Wednesday at the NUJ Press Center, Iwe Iroyin, Abeokuta.

