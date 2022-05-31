2023: British trained cleric, Ndok-Jegede picks ADC presidential forms



African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Evangelist Ebiti Ndok-Jegede has publicly declared his ambition, even as he expressed concern over the appalling level of backwardness of the country.



Ndok -Jegede who spoke after picking the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms to aspire for the presidency, Monday in Abuja, remarked that the time has come for Nigeria to elect “leaders and not looters” of the nation treasury.



The British trained cleric said it beats her imagination that the vast majority of Nigerians have been reduced to the level of beggars even when Nigeria is endowed with human and natural resources to be the richest country in the world.



The Cross Rivers born politician pledged to turn around the fortune of the country if she actualise her aspiration at the 2023 presidential poll.



She noted: “The hardship and difficulties Nigerians presently face is not their portion. It has to stop. Every local councils in this country has something to offer. We can put in place industries in the entire 774 local councils to uplift the wellbeing of Nigerians.



“The ADC is a formidable platform to be reckoned with. I am not here by accident but here by divine mandate. This is what God wants for Nigeria. I have lived in England for 30 years. After growing up there, I can tell you that Nigeria is the best richest country in the world.



“You need somebody patriotic enough to take the nation forward. Nigeria is my business. I want to run Nigeria like a company not where we share money. We want to work. I will wear my jeans go up there and inspect projects and make sure we get it right.”



ADC’s National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu disclosed that with Ndok -Jegede entrance into the race, the ADC now boast of thirteen persons jostling for the ticket of the party.



Expressing appreciation to the independent national electoral commission (INEC) over the extension of deadline for the submission of candidates list, he said but for INEC magnanimity, Ndok-Jegede would not have had the opportunity to procure the expression of interest and nomination forms at the party.



The ADC chief described Ndok -Jegede as a well trained management expert, exposed and focused leader with the wherewithal to administer the country effectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

